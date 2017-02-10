Circus performer injured in fall; expected to be OK

Circus tent (Photo: Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One performer at the 92nd Annual Kosair Shrine Circus fell during a Thursday night show but is expected to be OK and make full recovery.

The person who was hurt was an aerialist. This aerialist works suspended from a rope.

Circus official says the performer fell as she was coming down from about 12-15 feet up. It wasn't a rope malfunction, she slipped. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/jrVQ0dPJk3 — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) February 10, 2017

On Thursday, she fell and was injured; she possibly broke her ankle.

The Kosair Shrine Circus says tests are being conducted to rule out any other serious injury. The said she did not have a head injury or concussion.

The circus is going on with all of its regularly-scheduled shows.

