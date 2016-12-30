Cigarette to blame for Bashford Manor fire

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Fire investigators say an improperly disposed cigarette is to blame for the massive fire at the Bashford Manor Condos.

Investigators say someone tried to extinguish the cigarette, but Thursday's wind gusts helped fan the flames on one unit's balcony.

Fortunately everyone made it out of their homes unharmed.



Those who lived there are now turning to their neighbors and family for support.