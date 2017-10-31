Churchill Downs to renovate parking lot for better access

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: The field races through turn one at the start of the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Graythen, 2015 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The home of the Kentucky Derby is investing $32 million on parking lot renovations and a new bus depot.



Churchill Downs says the upgrades will improve traffic and parking flow for visitors. The project will add a pedestrian plaza and enlarged paddock entrance gate for bus riders and pedestrians.



Track president Kevin Flanery says parking, shuttles and traffic congestion have been a recurring problem during Kentucky Oaks and Derby.



He says the improvements will allow the racetrack to expand the mass transit operation during Derby Week and allow guests to get in and out of the racetrack quicker and safer.



The first phase of the project will be finished before the start of the 2018 Spring Meet, with the second phase beginning after the Kentucky Derby in May.

