Coady Photography | Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Churchill Downs is expected to make a big economic development announcement.

The company is staying tight-lipped on what it's unveiling and are only saying the big surprise will be revealed during a news conference at its Corporate Offices at 10 a.m. May 30.

Governor Matt Bevin and Mayor Greg Fischer will be on-hand for the announcement.

© 2017 WHAS-TV