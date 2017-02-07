Church and pre-school at odds over future of child care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One hundred students and their parents finding out on their 100th day of school there may not be many more at St. Matthews Episcopal Church.

"It was heartbreaking because she was so excited to go there and to know that there are administrators of that church who don't want her," parent Ashley Smith said of her daughter.

Smith says she was blindsided by the church's decision late last year to end its lease with the school in June.

"Everyone has loved this preschool. Any suggestion that there were any safeguarding concerns is absurd," she said.

One of the main sticking points in the church's dispute with the preschool appears to be over money.

In a letter sent to church members, Rev. Kelly Kirby says the preschool transferred more than $200,000 from an account owned by the church, but Smith says the money belonged to the preschool.

"All of the funds that the families paid for tuition to the school were moved to preserve and protect them - for the continuity of the school," Smith told WHAS11.

Rev. Kirby says the church is investigating the transfer. She told us the school was initially asked to leave because it outgrew its space. "It looked like all the available space was being used and that if the preschool wanted to continue to grow then they couldn't do that here," she said.

Another factor - managing the school's safety Rev. Kirby told WHAS11 it was becoming increasingly difficult.

"Any school operating in an Episcopal church is required to follow the Episcopal Church's standards for safety and so we found that was difficult to implement," she explained.

Kirby would not elaborate on those standards. We looked into the school's latest inspection report and found no serious violations. In fact the school was in compliance in 40 of 43 categories.

Smith calls the church's decision to end the lease aggressive, but she's ready to move on.

"We have the most loving, nurturing set of teachers you could have ever hope to care for your child," Smith said.

The Friends School at St. John's Lutheran Church has offered to take in the children starting Monday. Smith says she plans to move her kids next week - and she expects many of the parents and teachers will do the same.

The church and the school retained lawyers, but it's unclear if either side will take legal action.

