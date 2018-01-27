WHAS
Chocolate lovers rejoice! Chocolate Dreams fundraiser returns to Kentuckiana

Katherine Bemus , WHAS 7:23 AM. EST January 27, 2018

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 13th Annual Chocolate Dreams fundraiser is coming this Monday, and chocolate-lovers everywhere are dreaming of attending.

Sample chocolate masterpieces from local chefs and chocolatiers while sipping wine or bourbon. Cakes, cookies, truffles and more—and it’s all for a good cause. The event is to benefit ElderServe, an organization that works to empower senior adults to live independently with dignity.

The money raised at the benefit goes toward the non-profit’s mission to provide programs and services that help those senior adults live an improved life while aging.

In addition to the chocolate confections, there will be a silent auction, the most notable item of which will be a trip for two to South Africa. The Caregiver of the Year Award presented by Today’s Transitions Magazine also will be awarded at the event.

Tickets for the fundraiser start at $75 each, 2 for $135 or a table for 10 for $700. For more information on the event and ticket information, click here.

Vender participants for the 2018 Chocolate Dreams fundraiser include:

  • Bristol Catering
  • Buck’s Restaurant and Bar
  • Cellar Door Chocolates
  • Chef Z’s Catering
  • La Chasse
  • Macaron Bar
  • Mesh
  • Napa River Grill
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • The Arctic Scoop
  • The Irish Rover
  • The Louisville Chocolate Fountain
  • The Seelbach Hotel
  • Varanese
  • Wiltshire Pantry
  • Younique Soul

