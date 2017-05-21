Children freed from the shackles in court

Gavel (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Truancy. Assault. Robbery. Murder.

These are just some of the crimes committed by Kentuckiana's youth. Many haven't even reached their 18th birthday. For years, they've faced a judge handcuffed and shackled. But on a rare occasion when our cameras were allowed inside District Court Judge David Holton's courtroom, we saw a new practice in place, praised by child advocates and public defenders.

"We took the chains off the kids in December," Holton said.



His days are never quiet. Dozens of children and their parents waited outside the courtroom one Friday morning. Judge Holton spoke to each individually, sometimes bringing their parents up to the podium, too. Other children waited their turn in a back room with a sheriff's deputy, wearing a jumpsuit, handcuffs, and shackles. However, moments before their case is heard, the chains come off.

This month, he's seen a 16-year-old charged with another teenager's murder and three other children charged in an armed carjacking in downtown Louisville, the youngest, just 12-years-old. In another case, the family of a young girl who didn't show up to court stood in front of Holton asking for his help, believing she's involved in human trafficking.



"Yea, some pretty sad cases so far. This is our life," Judge Holton said to the clerk at his side.



Judge Holton made the decision to uncuff these kids about 5 months ago, ending a controversial practice of keeping them chained in court.



"There are many studies that show the effect of trauma on juveniles."



Holton says it doesn't do any good to embarrass these juveniles further, who are already in bad circumstances.

"We're trying not to criminalize these kids unnecessarily. If you dress them like an adult, in a jumpsuit, in the shackles, it lends itself to the child identifying with this criminal identity," Beth McMahon, chief of the Juvenile Trial Division, in Louisville's Public Defender's Office said.



At first, the sheriff's department, who provides security at the courthouse, opposed the change.



"They said, you're going to do what?" Holton said. "I said, 'I'm taking the cuffs off' and they said, 'Oh my goodness.'"



Since then, Holton says he hasn't had any problems.



"Now, it's inevitable, there'll be an incident someday but when that happens, it won't mean this was a mistake," Holton said.



Sheriff's deputies began restraining children in 2011 after a number of outbursts in the courthouse. The practice continued even after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled last year no child should be restrained in juvenile court unless given a specific reason by the judge. Holton says children charged with violent crimes such as murder stay restrained in his courtroom.



For Holton, it's personal.



"You always know what's right and what's wrong don't you?" he asked one of the juveniles in court.

"Yes."

"But sometimes it's hard to do the right thing?"

"Yes."

"Well, try harder."



"I want to believe that's helping them. Otherwise, I'm wasting my time, my breath. You take this job as a juvenile court judge as a mission or else it will drive you crazy. You've got to look at every kid as a chance to change a life," Holton said.

