Child shot, unresponsive, MetroSafe says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to MetroSafe, a child was reportedly shot in the 6500 block of Huff Lane and is unresponsive.
WHAS11 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates to this story.
Either a child or First Responder injured near Lees Lane and Cane Run Rd. @wave3news @WHAS11 @WLKY @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/N4zo8eeywa— D Cohron (@DroneKentucky) July 31, 2017
