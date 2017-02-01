Child hit, killed on Broadway ID'd by coroner's office

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The child that was hit on Jan. 31 at West Broadway and Cecil Avenue, in the Chickasaw area, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Michael E. Haag, deputy coroner, says Michael Harris Jr., 3, died from multiple blunt force trauma at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Harris was hit by an SUV not too far from his home on Broadway.

Right now, charges are not expected to be filed against the parents.

"It's tragic. It doesn't matter if it's happened before. You've got multiple people who are deeply impacted by what happened tonight. So, we just give prayers to everybody," LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington said.

The driver of the SUV who hit him did stop. LMPD does not believe speed or alcohol was a factor. Charges are also not expected against the driver.

