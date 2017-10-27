Child found dead, man facing murder charge

Jordan Glenn is charged with murder. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Louisville man is facing a murder charge after an 18-month-old was found deceased on Saddlebrook Lane in southwest Jefferson County.

On Oct. 24 the 18-month-old female was found dead.

Police say 22-year-old Jordan Glenn was home alone with the child all day on Oct. 24. According to the police report, Glenn told police he was the primary caretaker for the child on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

Glenn also told police he observed the child walking and behaving normally before she took a nap.

The autopsy revealed blunt force injuries to the child that caused her death.

