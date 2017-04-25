Chief Conrad staying put amid calls for resignation

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad (Dec. 14, 2015) (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Metro Police chief says he's not going anywhere.

For the first time, WHAS11 News is hearing from Chief Steve Conrad and it comes after Councilwoman Angela Leet asked for the Mayor to remove the chief from his position or for the chief himself to resign.

Scene after scene after scene of police responding to acts of violence.

For the head police officer in Metro Louisville, that never gets easy to deal with.

“Just more police officers and just more money for overtime isn't going to address the violent problems that we are seeing in our community. It's also going to take also addressing the underlying causes of violence that if we don't make those investments today, we are going to continue to see these same kinds of problems, no matter who is Chief,” he said.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says he has no plans of giving up his role as he adds, “We are going to continue to focus all of our time and all of our energy on addressing violent crime in our community and I am committed to continuing to do that work for as long as I am able to do it.”

“I do believe he's an ethical man but he's lost my confidence because he seems to be more responsive to the Mayor than to the community-wide issues,” Angela Leet, Metro Council District 7, said.

Leet says the most recent Metro Council Public Safety Committee sent her over the edge. That’s where Leet says Chief Conrad would not answer if 100 extra officers would help reduce the record crime.

“1.2 million dollars in overtime dollars and $700,000 of that was spent in the first 60 days and he admitted without a written plan and he continues to not have a written plan.”

Conrad states, “I came to Louisville over five years ago to be the police chief and I intend to keep this job for as long as the mayor allows me to do this job.”

The complex issue of violence and the complex job to help bring it to an end. It's a solution that so many are trying so hard to reach.

Allegations against officers in the Youth Explorer Program and the River City FOP saying it has no confidence in the Chief are other concerns Leet discussed.

The two may be in the same room for the Mayor's budget proposal this Thursday, April 27th at 4 p.m.

Statement from Mayor Fischer in response to Councilwoman Angela Leet’s letter about Chief Conrad:

"We are always open to constructive suggestions, but laying all of crime and societal problems at the feet of one man is an unrealistic and simple solution to a complex problem. “It's also an insult to the hard-working men and women of LMPD that the Chief leads. “We will continue to work with urgency to make our city safer, and once again request the entire community to join LMPD and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods to join us in our cause."

