Chief Conrad says he will never rehire Mattingly

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former LMPD Officer McKenzie Mattingly, who was charged with murder and acquitted in 2004, has re-applied for a position within the department after over a decade since the incident involving 19-year-old Michael Newby, who was shot and killed.

LMPD’s Chief Conrad said today he would never consider re-hiring Mattingly.

The opposition came in strong from Michael Newby's family and activist here in Louisville. They held a Block Mattingly event outside the Judicial Center where Mattingly was acquitted in 2004. The family of Michael Newby sent a letter to the Mayor and Chief of Police and called the potential rehiring “a detriment to society and our entire community.”

Around the same time of the Block Mattingly gathering, Chief Conrad posted a statement on the LMPD Facebook page saying Mattingly violated two of the department's standard operating procedures in 2004 and would not be hired back.

“The bottom line is that we're glad Chief Conrad and the police staff are not going to push through for this hiring,” Christopher 2X, the family’s spokesperson, said.

“Michael Newby was somebody's son. Michael Newby was somebody's brother and family member, and a family should not have to go through the idea that this person, someone who killed a black man in the course of duty, so to speak, should be rehired by the police department sends a message that black lives do not matter,” a representative from Louisville SURJ said.

Christopher 2X has also been in touch with McKenzie Mattingly and Mattingly told him he just wants the job that he loves back. Mattingly just resigned from the Bardstown Police Department in June.

