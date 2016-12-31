Chief Conrad reflects on Metro's most violent year on record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A year in review for Louisville courtesy of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

One of the most haunting statistics is the number of homicides in 2016, the count now stands at 117 making it the deadliest year on record. We caught up with Chief Conrad as he looks ahead to another year and hopefully much less bloodshed, as each homicide case represents lives lost and families devastated forever.

The Chief says, “You know, it’s been a frustrating year for our community. My heart continues to go out to the victims of violent crime. We've seen far too much violence and I’m convinced that as a community we can do better.”

Those are hopeful words from the Chief--it's his department and his officers responding to these murders.

Officers have also been called out to more than 300 shooting scenes. Conrad says access to guns is still a large contributor to our increase in violence.

“We ask that they be responsible gun owners. That they make sure that their kids can't get ahold of their guns, that they have them locked up and safe and secure so they can't get stolen,” Conrad said.

There are many layers to public safety. Metro Council approved $2 million for the department this year, allowing the Chief to hire more than two dozen more officers and have more than a million dollars available for overtime. But Conrad also reiterates the need for help from the public. From parents, neighbors and strangers, he says we all must do our part, adding “It’s going to take all of us working together to make some changes. It’s going to take everyone in the community to be willing to get involved.”

Conrad says if you see something, say something.

“I know there's fear and concern about stepping up when crimes are being committed in our neighborhood but we need the help of people if we are ever going to have the chance of changing what we are seeing today. And January, unfortunately, we are starting a new year in terms of counting, but unless we make some changes there's no reason to believe the violence won't continue.”

One year for the record books, literally. Conrad says our violence isn't a neighborhood problem it’s a city wide problem, and while more resources are coming his way, he says without your help at home, the city won't be as successful.

Close to half of the Metro’s homicides are still unsolved. Call the anonymous tip line with any information you have, that number is 574-LMPD.