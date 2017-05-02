Chickasaw double homicide victims identified

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have confirmed that they are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found dead in the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood on May 1.

Originally police were calling this case a death investigation, but now the names and manner of death have been released for both victims.

Eugene Turner, 60, and Sudella Davis, 72, both died from gunshot wounds.

Police confirm there are signs of forced entry into the home.

