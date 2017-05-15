WHAS
Chick-fil-A to donate 15% of your order to Rodman family

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:04 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Today, May 15, if you stop in any Kentuckiana Chick-fil-A, 15 percent of your order can be donated to the family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

When you order, be sure to mention that you would like your order to support the Rodman family.

The offer is only valid in Kentuckiana Chick-fil-A locations including Louisville, Clarksville, New Albany, and Elizabethtown.

