Chick-fil-A benefit for fallen Officer Rodman

Officer Nick Rodman (Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Support continues for the family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Kentuckiana are hosting a benefit for the Rodman Family Monday.

Those who want to participate can visit any Louisville, Southern Indiana or Elizabethtown locations and mention you are there to support the family of Officer Rodman.

Fifteen percent of the orders will be donated by local Chick-fil-A Operators to Officer Rodman’s wife Ashley, two-year-old son Mason and 11-week-old daughter, Elle.

