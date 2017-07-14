Charlestown teacher killed in crash

(Photo: Jeffersonville Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Clark County teacher was killed in a crash Thursday in southern Indiana.

Christina Harvey, a teacher at Charlestown Middle School, was driving on highway 62 in Jeffersonville when she was involved in a multi-vehicle collision.



She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.



Harvey was a teacher at the school for 15 years.

Superintendent Andrew Melin says, "Mrs. Harvey was loved by staff and students for being kind and running her classes with a compassionate heart. She was exuberantly proud of her family. The CMS family will miss her tremendously."

No word yet on what caused the crash.



