Charlestown teacher killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Clark County teacher was killed in a crash Thursday in southern Indiana.
Christina Harvey, a teacher at Charlestown Middle School, was driving on highway 62 in Jeffersonville when she was involved in a multi-vehicle collision.
She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.
Harvey was a teacher at the school for 15 years.
Superintendent Andrew Melin says, "Mrs. Harvey was loved by staff and students for being kind and running her classes with a compassionate heart. She was exuberantly proud of her family. The CMS family will miss her tremendously."
No word yet on what caused the crash.
