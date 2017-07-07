WHAS
Charlestown City Council approves water buyout

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 12:10 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- City leaders in Charlestown, Ind. are moving forward with a plan to get rid of the town's brown water.

The council approved to have Indiana American Water Company supply water for Charlestown.

Only one council member voted against the plan and earlier this week some residents voiced concern about their water coming from a private company.

The mayor says their current aging water system was turning the water brown but says with this new company coming in, upgrades will be made for the pipes.

