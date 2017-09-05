WHAS
Close

Charging committee ready to move forward in removing Councilman Dan Johnson

Robert Bradfield, WHAS 10:49 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The charging committee made up of five Louisville Metro Council members looking to oust longtime Councilman Dan Johnson - who's facing sexual harassment allegations - plan to move forward with bringing the case in front of the full metro council.

This Friday was the charging committee's 30-day deadline to build their case.  It will have another 60 days to set a hearing date.

Johnson has denied sexually harassing Councilwoman Jessica Green at a public event earlier this year or dropping his pants in front of a legislative aide last year.  Johnson responded to the charging committee's complaint.

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Council member questions timing of Dan Johnson's medical leave

WHAS

Councilman Dan Johnson's legacy, in the midst of controversy

WHAS

Councilman Dan Johnson announces 90-day family, medical leave

WHAS

Council takes first step to remove Dan Johnson from Metro Council

WHAS

Deadline for Dan Johnson's resignation looming

WHAS

Crowd shows up to support Jessica Green through Dan Johnson allegations

WHAS

"It's a black eye on the entire community": Council president on Dan Johnson allegations

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories