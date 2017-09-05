Charging committee ready to move forward in removing Councilman Dan Johnson

Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The charging committee made up of five Louisville Metro Council members looking to oust longtime Councilman Dan Johnson - who's facing sexual harassment allegations - plan to move forward with bringing the case in front of the full metro council.

This Friday was the charging committee's 30-day deadline to build their case. It will have another 60 days to set a hearing date.

Johnson has denied sexually harassing Councilwoman Jessica Green at a public event earlier this year or dropping his pants in front of a legislative aide last year. Johnson responded to the charging committee's complaint.

© 2017 WHAS-TV