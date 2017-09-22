Charges filed in funeral home burglary

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- 3 people in Leitchfield are facing charges after a funeral home break-in, but police say they need your help finding one of them.



It was an odd case where surveillance video showed one of the suspects trying on the suit of one of the deceased at the funeral home.

Jennifer Wills and Gary Hawks were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in White Mills in Hardin County. Inside, officers say they found items that had been stolen from Watson and Hunt Funeral Home along with drugs.

Police are still looking for James Neal Sullivan who they say is the man caught on camera stealing electronics along with clothes and jewelry from the deceased.



If you have any information about Sullivan, you're asked to call Leitchfield Police.

