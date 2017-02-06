Characters of Kentuckiana: ''100 Club''
Getting older isn't always easy, but a group of Louisville ladies is choosing to embrace the Golden Years. They have more than a few to choose from, too. These girls are part of a very exclusive club at their living community.
WHAS 9:24 AM. EST February 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Offensive graffiti troubles Glen Oaks residents
-
Missing Ind. woman found safe
-
Lady Gaga's ''Joanne World Tour'' coming to Louisville
-
FInstagram for web
-
House fire kills 2 in Valley Station
-
Additional human remains found in Shelby Co.
-
Morning weather forecast Feb 6th, 2017
-
Little girl hit by stray bullet
-
Healthy Super Bowl options
-
Audubon Elem. teacher receives ExCEL Award
More Stories
-
Adel, Mathiang out for Cardinals' game at VirginiaFeb. 6, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
-
Dixie Highway closed between Grand Ave and Greenwood…Feb. 6, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Lady Gaga's ''Joanne World Tour'' coming to LouisvilleFeb. 6, 2017, 5:22 a.m.