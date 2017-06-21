Cereal Box Restaurant opening on Baxter Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Ever have the craving for breakfast for dinner?

A new restaurant in the Highlands will let you eat all the cereal you want at any time of the day!

The idea is spear-headed by Eric Richardson who is taking over this building at 612 Baxter Avenue.

He says he'll have about 20 cereal choices, a variety of milk flavors including seasonal ones like pumpkin spice and he'll also offer milkshakes, even rice crispy treats that are all made with your favorite cereals.

Richardson says he's had this idea for the past four years, but began preparing his store at the beginning of the year.

Richardson hopes to open The Cereal Box before July 4.

He hasn't set the hours but plans to offer extended hours to capitalize on the Highlands night-life.

