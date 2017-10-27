Center for Neighborhoods hosting summit Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The problems that plague a city can be overwhelming.

It can seem like solutions are hard to come by, but a local group said it all starts with neighborhoods working together for a stronger overall community.

That'll be the focus of Saturday’s Neighborhood Summit hosted by the Center for Neighborhoods. It’s a one-day event to bring together leaders and partners from across the city to celebrate great work that is happening in the neighborhoods, to network together, and to really learn some best practices to take back to their neighborhoods.

"Louisville is a city of neighborhoods. We celebrate that, but we know that people can also learn from one another,” Executive Director for the Center for Neighborhoods Tom Stephens said. “Whether you live in St. Matthews, Eastwood Village, Newburgh, or Valley Station, if you’ve asked the question ‘I wish our neighborhood had this,’ we’re hoping that you can learn something at the Neighborhood Summit this year and then take that to your community. We’ll be hearing directly from the people who have made great change and positive improvement in their community.”

The organization wants to use the diversity of the Derby City to make it more whole. It will also host an awards ceremony. The 2017 Summit Awards will recognize individuals and organizations who have been nominated by others in the community for their work to make Louisville neighborhoods better. There are three keynote speakers who are regional and national leaders in community development corporations.

"Any neighborhood you go to where positive things are happening, it's not happening unless there's a core group of engaged citizens who are a part of that work,” Stephens said.

The Neighborhood Summit will showcase those efforts in a series of mobile workshops, taking people to different spots in the Portland and Russell neighborhoods.

"It's important to understand where we've been as a neighborhood and where we can go,” Executive Director of Portland Museum Nathalie Andrews said.

The Portland Museum is one of the sites on Saturday's map. The team there hopes to offer not only a history lesson but also inspire neighborhoods to own their pasts and promote them.

"It's like the individual threads of a tapestry. Each story makes up our collective history, and each one of those stories is important and significant,” Visitor Services Coordinator & Educator for Portland Museum Teresa Lee said. “So much of who we are is rooted in where we come from. I think if you want to know where you’re going, the starting point is to know where you began. We hope that they can take away different ways to tell their own stories as stories are incredibly important.”

Other workshops will focus on infrastructure and sustainability, using the Community Ventures and Chef Space nonprofits as prime examples.

"It's all about supporting a community through food services and also home ownership, which is very crucial for community success in West Louisville,” Marketing & Public Relations Director for Community Ventures & Chef Space Jessica Morgan said. "I think people are going to see that this is a model that can be replicated through other communities. Chef Space is Louisville’s first kitchen incubator. We work with entry-level food entrepreneurs looking to start their business in a facility that provides support from kitchen equipment all of the way to technical assistance.”

From spotlights to speakers, the day will be jampacked with resources that are all aimed at making a positive difference, one step, and neighbor at a time.

"We hope that people walk away inspired with the hope and belief that they can go back to their community and their neighborhood and answer that question of how do we do this and then go network together to make those changes happen,” Stephens said.

To register for the summit, do it online or Oct.28 at the summit. It starts at 8:30 am.m and runs until 3 p.m.at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. It costs $20, but there are also scholarships available.

Click here to register.

