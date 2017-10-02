Celebrating Hispanic heritage month

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
-
Family on Vegas vacation describes horrific shooting
-
What to do in an active shooter situation
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
Kentuckiana natives in Vegas as at least 58 killed, hundreds injured in shooting
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
Public workers band together in support of pension reform
-
A book that can help you read people
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
More Stories
-
Kentuckiana family on Las Vegas vacation recalls…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
UofL's Postel hopes to name interim AD late TuesdaySep 30, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Nurse, singer recount time in Las Vegas during shootingOct. 2, 2017, 6:02 p.m.