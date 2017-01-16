Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

mlk top pic louisville video.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Monday is the national holiday honoring the late civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Ronald Reagan made the holiday official back in the early 80's after congress passed legislation.

The third Monday of January is reserved for the man who fought for peace during the civil rights movement.

There are several events across Kentuckiana honoring Dr. King.

Starting at 10 a.m. the Muhammad Ali Center will be playing King's famous I Have a Dream speech every hour on the hour.

There will also be a panel discussion continuing the dream, living the legacy after the 11 a.m. showing.

Standard prices to get into the center will apply, but the screenings are free.

You can also join in on the PRIDE Martin Luther King Junior Motorcade.

It begins at 10:30 a.m. at the McDonalds at 28th and Broadway in Louisville.

It will end with a service at Hughlett Temple on Jefferson Street.

If you're driving through the city around that time, you'll want to avoid that area.

A rally will begin at noon at the temple to remember all 117 lives taken by violence in the Metro in 2016.

You can honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., you can join University of Louisville students at the UofL Student Activities Center.

You will be transported around the city helping give back to the community.

No registration is required.

