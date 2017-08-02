Celebrate #IPADay with these Kentuckiana craft brews

Thinkstock (Photo: bhofack2)

Get ready beer lovers! Aug. 3rd is National IPA Day. But honestly, the India Pale Ale craft beer style rules every day.

India pale ale. IPA. The supreme leader of the craft beer revolution. The craft beer sales leader since, well, pretty much forever.

The IPA has its own day (the first Thursday in August) which is befitting for any supreme leader.

Helping the IPA stay on top of the craft beer most favored list is the beer's wide range of stylings. Brewers continually tinker with hop combinations to adjust the flavors and late additions to influence aroma and everything in between, all in an effort to meet changing tastes.

So, here's a list of craft breweries in the Kentuckiana area for you to go out and try. You never know, you might find a new favorite beer.

3rd Turn Brewing



Screenshot: 3rdturnbrewing.com

10408 Watterson Trl | Louisville, KY | View Website | Get Directions

Against the Grain Brewery



Screenshot: atgbrewery.com

401 E. Main St. | Louisville, KY | (502)515-0174 | Visit Website | Get Directions

Akasha Brewing Company



Screenshot: akashabrewing.com

909 E. Market St. Ste 700 | Louisville, KY | (502)742-7770 | Visit Website | Get Directions

Apocalypse Brew Works

1612 Mellwood Ave | Louisville, KY | (502) 589-4843 | Visit Website | Get Directions

Bluegrass Brewing Co - Arena



Screenshot: bbcbrew.com

300 W Main St | Louisville, KY | 502-562-0007 | Visit Website | Get Directions

Bluegrass Brewing Co - Brewpub

300 W MAIN ST

Louisville, KY 402022945

(502) 899-7070

Visit Website

Get Directions

Braxton Brewing Company

27 W 7th St

Covington, KY 41011-2301

859615600

Visit Website

Get Directions

Braxton Labs

95 Riveria Dr.

Bellevue, KY 41073

859615600

Get Directions

Cumberland Brewery

1576 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40205-1154

(502) 459-4706

Get Directions

Darkness Brewing

224 Fairfield Ave

Bellevue, KY 41073-1041

Get Directions

Falls City Brewing Company



Screenshot: fallscitybeer.com

116 S 10th St | Louisville, KY | (502) 257-7284 | Visit Website | Get Directions

Goodwood Brewing Co



Screenshot: goodwood.beer

636 E Main St

Louisville, KY 40202-1004

(502) 584-2739

Visit Website

Get Directions

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant - Louisville



Screenshot: gordonbiersch.com

400 S 4th St | Louisville, KY | (502) 589-8935 | Visit Website | Get Directions

Gravely Brewing Co.

514 Baxter Ave

Louisville, KY 40204-1104

(307) 413-5119

Get Directions

Great Flood Brewing

2120 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40205-1916

(502) 457-7711

Visit Website

Get Directions

Holsopple Brewing

8023 Catherine Ln

Louisville, KY 40222-4793

Visit Website

Get Directions

Mile Wide Beer Co.

636 Barret Ave

Louisville, KY 40204

Visit Website

Get Directions

Monnik Beer Company

1036 E Burnett Ave

Louisville, KY 40217-1206

(502) 742-6564

Get Directions

Old Louisville Brewery

625 W Magnolia Ave

Louisville, KY 40208-2239

(502) 498-5434

Visit Website

Get Directions

© 2017 WHAS-TV