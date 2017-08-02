Celebrate #IPADay with these Kentuckiana craft brews

WHAS
Get ready beer lovers! Aug. 3rd is National IPA Day. But honestly, the India Pale Ale craft beer style rules every day.

India pale ale. IPA. The supreme leader of the craft beer revolution. The craft beer sales leader since, well, pretty much forever. 

The IPA has its own day (the first Thursday in August) which is befitting for any supreme leader.

Helping the IPA stay on top of the craft beer most favored list is the beer's wide range of stylings. Brewers continually tinker with hop combinations to adjust the flavors and late additions to influence aroma and everything in between, all in an effort to meet changing tastes.

So, here's a list of craft breweries in the Kentuckiana area for you to go out and try. You never know, you might find a new favorite beer.

3rd Turn Brewing


Screenshot: 3rdturnbrewing.com

10408 Watterson Trl  |  Louisville, KY  |  View Website  |  Get Directions

Against the Grain Brewery


Screenshot: atgbrewery.com

401 E. Main St.  |  Louisville, KY  |  (502)515-0174  |  Visit Website  |  Get Directions

Akasha Brewing Company


Screenshot: akashabrewing.com

909 E. Market St. Ste 700  |  Louisville, KY  |  (502)742-7770  |  Visit Website  |  Get Directions

Apocalypse Brew Works

1612 Mellwood Ave  |  Louisville, KY  |  (502) 589-4843  |  Visit Website  |  Get Directions

Bluegrass Brewing Co - Arena


Screenshot: bbcbrew.com

300 W Main St  |  Louisville, KY  |  502-562-0007  |  Visit Website  |  Get Directions

Bluegrass Brewing Co - Brewpub

300 W MAIN ST
Louisville, KY 402022945
(502) 899-7070
Visit Website
Get Directions

Braxton Brewing Company

27 W 7th St
Covington, KY 41011-2301
859615600
Visit Website
Get Directions

Braxton Labs

95 Riveria Dr.
Bellevue, KY 41073
859615600
Get Directions

Cumberland Brewery

1576 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40205-1154
(502) 459-4706
Get Directions

Darkness Brewing

224 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073-1041
Get Directions

Falls City Brewing Company


Screenshot: fallscitybeer.com

116 S 10th St  |  Louisville, KY  |  (502) 257-7284  |  Visit Website  |  Get Directions

Goodwood Brewing Co


Screenshot: goodwood.beer

636 E Main St
Louisville, KY 40202-1004
(502) 584-2739
Visit Website
Get Directions

Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant - Louisville


Screenshot: gordonbiersch.com

400 S 4th St  |  Louisville, KY  |  (502) 589-8935  |  Visit Website  |  Get Directions

Gravely Brewing Co.

514 Baxter Ave
Louisville, KY 40204-1104
(307) 413-5119
Get Directions

Great Flood Brewing

2120 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40205-1916
(502) 457-7711
Visit Website
Get Directions

Holsopple Brewing

8023 Catherine Ln
Louisville, KY 40222-4793
Visit Website
Get Directions

Mile Wide Beer Co.

636 Barret Ave
Louisville, KY 40204
Visit Website
Get Directions

Monnik Beer Company

1036 E Burnett Ave
Louisville, KY 40217-1206
(502) 742-6564
Get Directions

Old Louisville Brewery

625 W Magnolia Ave
Louisville, KY 40208-2239
(502) 498-5434
Visit Website
Get Directions

