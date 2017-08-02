Celebrate #IPADay with these Kentuckiana craft brews

Get ready beer lovers! Aug. 3rd is National IPA Day. But honestly, the India Pale Ale craft beer style rules every day.
India pale ale. IPA. The supreme leader of the craft beer revolution. The craft beer sales leader since, well, pretty much forever.
The IPA has its own day (the first Thursday in August) which is befitting for any supreme leader.
Helping the IPA stay on top of the craft beer most favored list is the beer's wide range of stylings. Brewers continually tinker with hop combinations to adjust the flavors and late additions to influence aroma and everything in between, all in an effort to meet changing tastes.
So, here's a list of craft breweries in the Kentuckiana area for you to go out and try. You never know, you might find a new favorite beer.
3rd Turn Brewing
Screenshot: 3rdturnbrewing.com
10408 Watterson Trl | Louisville, KY | View Website | Get Directions
Against the Grain Brewery
Screenshot: atgbrewery.com
401 E. Main St. | Louisville, KY | (502)515-0174 | Visit Website | Get Directions
Akasha Brewing Company
Screenshot: akashabrewing.com
909 E. Market St. Ste 700 | Louisville, KY | (502)742-7770 | Visit Website | Get Directions
Apocalypse Brew Works
1612 Mellwood Ave | Louisville, KY | (502) 589-4843 | Visit Website | Get Directions
Bluegrass Brewing Co - Arena
Screenshot: bbcbrew.com
300 W Main St | Louisville, KY | 502-562-0007 | Visit Website | Get Directions
Bluegrass Brewing Co - Brewpub
300 W MAIN ST
Louisville, KY 402022945
(502) 899-7070
Visit Website
Get Directions
Braxton Brewing Company
27 W 7th St
Covington, KY 41011-2301
859615600
Visit Website
Get Directions
Braxton Labs
95 Riveria Dr.
Bellevue, KY 41073
859615600
Get Directions
Cumberland Brewery
1576 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40205-1154
(502) 459-4706
Get Directions
Darkness Brewing
224 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073-1041
Get Directions
Falls City Brewing Company
Screenshot: fallscitybeer.com
116 S 10th St | Louisville, KY | (502) 257-7284 | Visit Website | Get Directions
Goodwood Brewing Co
Screenshot: goodwood.beer
636 E Main St
Louisville, KY 40202-1004
(502) 584-2739
Visit Website
Get Directions
Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant - Louisville
Screenshot: gordonbiersch.com
400 S 4th St | Louisville, KY | (502) 589-8935 | Visit Website | Get Directions
Gravely Brewing Co.
514 Baxter Ave
Louisville, KY 40204-1104
(307) 413-5119
Get Directions
Great Flood Brewing
2120 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40205-1916
(502) 457-7711
Visit Website
Get Directions
Holsopple Brewing
8023 Catherine Ln
Louisville, KY 40222-4793
Visit Website
Get Directions
Mile Wide Beer Co.
636 Barret Ave
Louisville, KY 40204
Visit Website
Get Directions
Monnik Beer Company
1036 E Burnett Ave
Louisville, KY 40217-1206
(502) 742-6564
Get Directions
Old Louisville Brewery
625 W Magnolia Ave
Louisville, KY 40208-2239
(502) 498-5434
Visit Website
Get Directions
