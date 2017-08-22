CAUGHT ON CAMERA: JCPS bus pushing car with family trapped inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – While the attention of the entire area was on the sky some say a local school bus driver needed to be paying a little more attention to the road.

A video posted on YouTube shows a Jefferson County Public School bus hitting a car, and pushing it for a distance across a parking lot while a family of three was trapped inside.

After leaving his apartment off Taylorsville Road a typical drive into work turned into a day that Branden Barrentine will never forget.

“As I’m pulling out to the right I notice people running towards a school bus,” Barrentine said. “In my mind, I think somebody is just late for school and they’re trying to get to school.”

At first, he didn’t think much of it, but he quickly realized that these kids weren’t trying to catch the bus they were trying to stop it.

“I heard cracking and crunching and realized something wasn’t right,” Barrentine said.

A video of the incident shows the bus pushing the car.

The family of three trapped inside honked the horn trying to get the driver to stop, but the audio shows the driver kept his foot on the pedal.

“He thought that he was hung on a speedbump,” Barrentine said. “On a scale of 1 to 10 I think I’m about 100 that nobody was hurt. That’s all you can hope for in these situations.”

After making sure the family was safe Barrentine snapped this picture, but says he couldn’t help but think of his own kids.

“I have a son and a daughter,” Barrentine said. “If something like that happened with me I wouldn’t know what to do either.”

While Barrentine said he realizes a million variables could’ve played into the incident he hopes we can all learn at least one lesson from it.

“I don’t know I just wish people would take this as a lesson if nothing else,” Barrentine said. “Just be more where of your surroundings and always look both ways like they teach you in elementary school. Whether it was his fault of whoever’s fault it was doesn’t matter. It’s just good that everybody is going to walk away learning a lesson.”

An LMPD spokesperson tells WHAS it's unclear if the driver was cited for the accident because it can take some time for accident reports to be processed into their system

A JCPS spokesman provided us with this statement: "We are aware of the video and our initial review shows a blatant disregard for safety. We are legally required to go through a process—and the driver has been removed from his driving responsibilities pending the outcome of an investigation."

