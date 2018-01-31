Caught on Camera: Illegal dumpers exposed in Metro Louisville

Illegal dump in Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Illegal dumping is a big issue in Metro Louisville and city employees are now cracking down to get the offenders to stop.

"It is frustrating when you start how it impacts the citizens that are being dumped on. How it affects them. It becomes very frustrating,” Robert Lush, Metro Louisville Solid Waste Compliance and Enforcement Supervisor, said.

Code enforcement employees are now placing hidden cameras in hot spots. That allows them to catch the culprits in the act and then put their pictures where you'll see it –straight onto social media.

"It’s costly for the city to constantly have to deal with this to clean up. It looks bad in the neighborhoods, communities. It’s a health problem. So, it’s certainly a huge issue,” Lush said.

It’s a huge issue in the Jacobs neighborhood and across town, in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

"No one deserves to live like we're living in a dump site,” Anita Hines said.

Hines is the church secretary at Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church. She said at least once a week she's on the phone with code enforcement, describing the latest drop.

"On the worst day you might see three of four different buildings where there's just trash overflowing out of dumpsters, and furniture in front of people's buildings it might have just happened over night,” Hines said.

Hines said she’s hopeful the disrespectful dumping will stop.

"I think it’s terrible. It’s just terrible,” Hines said.

As for code compliance... they want dumpers to take this as a warning.

"Don't do it, we're watching, we have eyes everywhere,” Lush said.

You can report dumping to Metro 311. If an offender is caught their car will be impounded for 72-hours and they will face a $500 fine.

