Cats and Cards gear making Christmas merry and bright for many

Neutral Zone store (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- UofL may have the bragging rights back after Thursday night's nail-biter of a game, but gear for both teams is flying off the shelves. Cards and Cats fans have been flocking to stores across Kentuckiana to finish their Christmas shopping.

Between both teams heading to a bowl game and Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman, it's been a year of football to remember. When you add an already successful basketball season to that, stores said the demand is through the roof.

As the name suggests, the Neutral Zone off Shelbyville Road welcomes fans of both the blue and red variety. This place is a popular one all year-round, but once it hits December, it's game over.

Cards gear at Neutral Zone

“It started about two weeks ago. Everybody just started coming. You could tell everybody was switching over to Christmas shopping, not just for themselves or anything like that and just one right after the other,” Neutral Zone manager Matt Paulin said. “You can definitely see a pickup in both schools.”

Add Thursday's epic match up into the mix, and it's pure madness.



“Ever since last night, it’s been pretty crazy in here. We had people tugging on the doors this morning trying to get in and everything. Everybody is celebrating the victory,” Paulin said.



“Feels pretty good. They got us in football, but we have the Heisman and we got them in basketball,” Cardinal fan Emily Clifford said.



Cards fans have been embracing those accomplishments with shirts to match.



“Got me and my dad one,” Clifford said while holding two Heisman shirts.



For fans on the other side of the store, the only card they care about comes with credit or debit.

Cats gear at Neutral Zone



“Anybody that’s a UK fan, they’re going to want that UK blue,” Cats fan Cindy Wittman said.

There may be a literal divide inside the Neutral Zone, but the store said there’s something everybody can agree on. No matter which team you root for, gear for the Cards or Cats can make an excellent Christmas gift.

“Fans are fans to the core and so all of the stuff that they get to support their fandom just seems to please them,” Cardinal fan Yvonne Payne said.

“I throw up when I see blue,” Cardinal fan Alex Paul said.



Some fans make sure to just stick to one color, but others are willing to cross over for those they love.



“Trying to pick up a last minute Christmas gift for my mother-in-law,” Payne said.



Loyalty to family typically trumps any team



“We’re Cardinal fans, but we still love her anyway and she would like to have a UK Christmas present, I’m pretty sure,” Payne said.



So much in life can change over the years, but some things never do.



“I would say UNC-Duke doesn’t have anything on Louisville or Kentucky. I wouldn’t put any rivalry up against it. I’d say it’s the best in the country,” Paulin said.

Regardless of who you root for, the spirit of holiday season seems to be something everybody can share in.



“I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, all of the fans,” Wittman said.

If you've still got some shopping to check off your list, Neutral Zone is open until 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.