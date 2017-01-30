LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Donald Trump's Executive Order is still fresh and there is major reaction from both critics and supporters.

Forty-six refugees were scheduled to come this week to Louisville.

Catholic Charities said it is disappointed with the executive order signed by President Trump. The order has halted refugee resettlement in the United States.

There have as been protests in airports and at local churches from those who are upset over the executive order signed this weekend by President Donald Trump.

It has banned refugee resettlement in the U.S. for 120 days and prohibits all refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen from entering America until further notice.

For 39-year-old Abdul Rahim Adam, born in Sudan, all he wants is safety and opportunity for his family still in Africa.

“She (grandmother) may die because she is very old and there is no medication and we thought if she comes here she can go to the hospital and be treated,” he said.

After fleeing Sudan, Adam, his wife and children have been in the U.S. since 2014.

The remainder of his family, including his 80-year-old grandmother, moved to refugee camps in Kenya and they were hoping to come to the states soon.

Adam told WHAS11 News when he called his grandmother to tell her about the executive order, “Now we have been shut down and she started crying actually, and I told her just be cool about the situation and we don't know what will happen.”

“The object is to make sure we are able to determine with individuals that come here to our country that they do not wish us harm,” Jim Stansbury, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair, said.

Stansbury says this order is needed for the safety of all Americans.

“We all want to make sure we're not the next Paris or the next Orlando or whatever. I think we all want to make sure we protect the people as we should.”

The future of Adam's family still in Africa remains unknown, he says they're hopeful to join him here in Louisville sooner rather than later.

Catholic Charities says of the 46 refugees scheduled to come to Louisville this week, 60 percent of them were going to be reunited with family already here in the states. The organization says the executive order is stopping that reunification.

Here is a statement from Governor Eric Holcomb:

There is no larger duty in America than to protect our citizens and borders. We will monitor the future implementation of this executive order and its potential impact on Hoosiers. We can all agree there should be no adverse effects on the welcoming environment for the law-abiding international community that is such an important part of our great state.

Full response from Catholic Charities:

Catholic Charities of Louisville is disappointed by the recent executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump, which will temporarily halt refugee resettlement in the United States. While we are aware that this order will affect the services provided by the Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services program, we will continue to serve our current clients to the best of our ability, as we to learn how this new policy will affect services. The United States Refugee Resettlement program is the difference between life and death for those refugees in the most vulnerable parts of the world. As an agency serving clients for more than 40 years under this program, welcoming people fleeing violence and conflict in various regions of the world is part of our identity since, as a Catholic institution, we are called to protect the vulnerable and recognize the human dignity of all people.

