Carmel, Ind. police ask for assisstance ID'ing suspect

Police in Indiana are hoping the public can identify this theft suspect. (Photo: via Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WHAS) -- Police in Carmel, Ind. are asking for the public's assistance to identify a theft suspect.

The suspect speaks with a Southern accent and was last seen driving a dark blue or black Hyundai sedan. The license plate of the vehicle (263WJE) has been reported stolen in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Carmel PD believe the suspect may have ties to Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Office Steven Cash at scash@carmel.in.gov or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS. Information may be left anonymously.

© 2017 WHAS-TV