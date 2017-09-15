Cards, Clemson fans attend Fan Fest ahead of Saturday's matchup (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- College football returns to the Derby City this weekend. For the first time this season, the University of Louisville plays at home and against the defending national champions.

The Clemson Tigers are looking to go 4-0 against the Cards, but some UofL fans hope their luck stops Saturday. "I really hope they go home sad, that's for sure," said Cardinals fan Anthony Stein.

He spent Friday night at 4th Street Live as part of Fan Fest, trying to build momentum before the game. "Tough game last year. Really great to get some revenge, really bad," he told WHAS11.

Clemson fans were also seen, sporting colors of their team. Hurricane Irma re-routed Carol Darragh and her family. "We were supposed to be in Hilton Head now, but the storm came through and changed our plans," she said.

She's hoping for another Clemson win, but Mayor Greg Fischer already has his prediction.

"All the eyes of the sporting world are in Louisville this weekend. Lamar Jackson - breakout game for him. Second Heisman and it's obviously a real test," the mayor said.

ESPN's College Game Day will broadcast its show from UofL's campus starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The UofL Ladybirds have been preparing for their home season opener for months.

"With the normal excitement that we already have to be paying the defending national champion, Clemson, at home and to be ESPN College Game Day, we are over the top excited," said cheerleading coach Todd Sharp.

