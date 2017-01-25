Cardinals picked second in ACC Atlantic by Conference Coaches

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NEWS RELEASE) -- The University of Louisville baseball team was the second choice in the 2017 ACC Atlantic Division race in a vote of the conference’s 14 head coaches, while Florida State was chosen as the favorite to win the division and conference championships.

The Seminoles were picked by 10 coaches as the team to beat in the conference. Back-to-back ACC Atlantic Division champion Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina, and NC State also had one vote each for overall conference champion.

Florida State led the way in the Atlantic Division with 93 points, followed by Louisville (79), Clemson (66), NC State (64), Wake Forest (38), and Boston College and Notre Dame (26). The Seminoles were selected as division favorite by 10 coaches, while Louisville (2), Clemson and NC State (1) also picked up first place votes.

Six coaches picked North Carolina to win the Coastal Division, with Virginia (4), Miami (3), and Georgia Tech (1) also had first place votes. The Tar Heels picked up 86 points, ahead of Virginia (84), Miami (77), Georgia Tech (59), Duke (40), Virginia Tech (26), and Pitt (20).

Last year, 10 ACC teams earned bids to the NCAA Championship to tie the record for most bids from a conference in tournament history. Four league teams reached the Super Regionals, with Miami advancing to the College World Series to mark the 11th straight year that at least one ACC team has reached Omaha.

Eight different ACC teams have been ranked in the four national polls that have been announced so far, including six that have earned spots in the Top 10. The ACC has led all leagues with most ranked teams in the polls from D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, and Baseball America.

The No. 6 Cardinals will open the 2017 season on Feb. 17-19 in Clearwater, Florida with a trio of games at Spectrum Field, the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Louisville will face Alabama State on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m., ET, No. 22 Maryland on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., and Ball State on Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. The 2017 home-opener for the Cardinals is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m., ET at Jim Patterson Stadium against Eastern Kentucky.

Fans can follow Louisville baseball on Twitter (@UofLBaseball) at http://twitter.com/uoflbaseball and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ulbaseball.

2017 ACC BASEBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Overall Champion

Florida State (10)

Clemson (1)

Louisville (1)

North Carolina (1)

NC State (1)

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (10) - 93

2. Louisville (2) - 79

3. Clemson (1) - 66

4. NC State (1) - 64

5. Wake Forest - 38

6. Boston College - 26

6. Notre Dame - 26

Coastal Division

1. North Carolina (6) - 86

2. Virginia (4) - 84

3. Miami (3) - 77

4. Georgia Tech (1) - 59

5. Duke - 40

6. Virginia Tech - 26

7. Pitt - 20

(© 2017 WHAS)