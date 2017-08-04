Car strikes strip club in Shively

Police lights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Police are on the scene at the Thoroughbred Lounge in Shively where a car has struck the building.



Witnesses say two people were inside the car when it lost control, hit a guard rail and a neighboring liquor store before running into the strip club on 7th Street Road.



Both passengers were taken to the hospital but the extent of injuries are unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



