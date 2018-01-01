WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Close

Car slams into Shelby Park business

Car slams into Louisville clothing store

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:00 PM. EST January 01, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A popular clothing store in the Shelby Park neighborhood is closed indefinitely after a car slammed into the front of the business.

According to Shop Local Kentucky's Facebook page, a car hit the building on South Shelby Street around 2 a.m. Jan. 1. The owners are now looking for a new location.

The shop just opened in November and the Shop Local Kentucky's store in Lexington was also hit recently by a car.

 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories