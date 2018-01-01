Car slams into Shelby Park business

Shop Local Kentucky building damaged by car (Photo: video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A popular clothing store in the Shelby Park neighborhood is closed indefinitely after a car slammed into the front of the business.

According to Shop Local Kentucky's Facebook page, a car hit the building on South Shelby Street around 2 a.m. Jan. 1. The owners are now looking for a new location.

The shop just opened in November and the Shop Local Kentucky's store in Lexington was also hit recently by a car.

© 2018 WHAS-TV