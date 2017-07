A car crashed into Metro Corrections on July 28. (Photo: Kelsey Noel)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a car slammed into the Metro Corrections building.

That building is located at 6th and Liberty.

Police are investigating the crash. The extent of any injuries is not known.

Traffic is a little backed up at this time as police investigate the crash.

