Car crashes into St. Matthews business, causes fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shelbyville Road was shut down for a few hours Sunday evening after a car drove into the Gaddie Eye Center near Men’s Wearhouse causing the building to catch fire.

Crews were called out to the 7600 block of Shelbyville Road just after 9 p.m.

Officials say the fire has been contained but it was unclear if anyone was in the building or injured in the crash.

© 2017 WHAS-TV