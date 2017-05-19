Car crash causes power outage at Kentucky Kingdom, expo center

Kentucky Kingdom (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A crash on Crittenden Drive led to a power outage at Kentucky Kingdom on Friday, May 19.

A car ran into a pole on Crittenden Drive. The crash happened at 12:06 p.m.

At one point the power was out at the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky Kingdom.

Kentucky Kingdom says due to the crash and power outage that is affecting parts of the park, it's unlikely the rides will be reopening Friday.

The park says they were supposed to host 3,000 students as part of an outdoor "Education in Motion" event.

The park says they are providing complimentary tickets to the students. That will give them the option to return any day during the park's 2017 season. Lunch will be provided to the students as well. Park officials say some have traveled from far away for the event.

© 2017 WHAS-TV