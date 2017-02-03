Car chase through 5 counties ends with crash on I-64

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – A person is in custody after leading law enforcement officials on a car chase through multiple counties Friday.
The pursuit began in Madison County and continued through Fayette, Scott, and Woodford counties before ending with the suspect crashing his vehicle on I-64 in Franklin County near the Kentucky River bridge, Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Napier said.
Authorities are on the scene.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
