Campbellsville University left with damage after weekend storms

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tens of thousands of residents in Taylor County Kentucky are still under a boil water advisory after a weekend water main break was discovered, causing a state of emergency.

The rainfall was no help.

Campbellsville University is now digging out a handful of buildings that were damaged due to flooding.

“There was a good bit of damage to the President’s house, it had water coming through the roof and then we had damage in the library and the chapel from water backing up," "Eric Smith, IT Director at Campbellsville University described.

Memorial Day Weekend rain damaged computers and offices. Pictures courtesy of the University show the damage inside the president’s residence, we’re told no one was hurt.

"We had a large number of switches and servers that did get wet, so far the critical equipment that we have been able to power to back on – that we have been able to power back on so that’s been good,” Smith added.

This campus damage is in addition to the entire county being under a boil water advisory after an 18-inch water main break was discovered Sunday morning.

“We found out the next morning that the water line busted here in town that’s created a lot of issues for a lot of people, it’s been a very trying weekend here in Campbellsville,” Smith said.

Crews are gathering the necessary equipment to fix that water main break, we’re told work should begin Tuesday morning.

Campbellsville University will host dozens of summer camps starting this week so the clean-up process is on a tight timeline.

The boil water advisory remains in effect likely until the middle of this week.

