Campaign aims to deter impaired boating

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Law enforcement will be increasing patrols on state waterways as part of a national campaign to deter impaired boating.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says impaired boating is a leading contributor in boating deaths.

The department hopes this initiative called Operation Dry Water will make boating safer for everyone.

Operation Dry Water begins June 30 and runs through July 2.

© 2017 WHAS-TV