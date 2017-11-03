Camo the lobster spotted in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A Bangor seafood market received an unusual delivery this week. A 2-pound camouflage pattern lobster.

Dorr Lobster Seafood Market Manager Les Curtis says it was a customer who first noticed the crustacean’s unusual color display.

Despite its uniqueness, Curtis says the lobster is still up for sale. But that is only if they can find it in the saltwater tank.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV