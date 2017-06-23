California AG bans state-funded travel to 4 states including Ky.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--A west coast state is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states.

California's attorney general made the decision in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.

Texas, Alabama and South Dakota were also added to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted.

California lawmakers passed legislation last year banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee are already on the list.

