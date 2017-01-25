Cahoots to become upscale casual restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (COURIER-JOURNAL) -- The owners of a long-time Highlands restaurant have plans to turn a nearby failed bar into an upscale casual eatery by spring.

Yogesh Kumar Pal and Kashmira Singh — who've operated Kashmir Indian Restaurant for 20 years — have taken over a lease for the former Cahoots building at 1047 Bardstown Road and plan to soon re-open it as Club Nirvana, Pal said by phone Wednesday.

The brothers and business partners also own the Time & Space bar next to Kashmir, as well as several gas stations and liquor stores located across Louisville, Pal said.

They recently filed an application for a 4 a.m. liquor license for the Cahoots space, with a public notification published Saturday in the Courier-Journal.

Pal described Club Nirvana as an upscale, casual restaurant that will serve American bar food and host live music. The menu will include organic and vegan options using local ingredients, but prices will remain accessible, he said.

The building itself will undergo a complete remodel that Pal said should take only about 45 days to complete. He anticipates opening the new venture by March.

"It was going toward (becoming) a bad spot," Pal said, referencing the legal and perception problems that have plagued the building in recent years. "We're trying to bring positive energy to the local environment, local neighborhood, so I seek support from everybody. We're spending so much money and trying to brighten up the place, so we seek people's support and suggestions to help us make it look like a good and happy place."

Property owner Jeff Harvey said he believes the building has operated under the name Cahoots since the 1990s, though most recent owner Marcia Cain purchased the business in 2003.

In 2014, the bar made news when a video of a police raid went viral on YouTube. The following year, it made news again when the local Alcoholic Beverage Control administrator decided to suspend the bar's liquor license after Cain did not live up to an agreement with the city.

According to city documents, Cain had agreed to pay a $2,300 fine and put additional security with arrest powers around the business due to a May citation. However, at a later hearing, Metro Police and ABC officers testified that there were no uniformed security working at Cahoots during a three-day period in July and that it was difficult to determine if Cain had lived up to the agreement through August.

The bar was cited again in August after a citation alleged that two bartenders were found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

In October 2015, ABC Administrator Robert Kirchdorfer announced that he would suspend Cahoots's license for 30 days. And while the bar could appeal the decision, its license was never renewed, Harvey said.

Cahoots has now been closed for about two months, Harvey said, adding that he hopes the new business will be successful.

A message sent to Cain via Facebook was unanswered, but a former employee responded that he was sad about how the bar ended.

"Towards the end a lot of regulars knew the city wasn't gonna let up," said Stephen Boardman, a local music producer who works under the name Felony Dubs. "I'm sure a lot of people have a sour taste in their mouths but places come and go, all those drinkers found a new place to drink."

