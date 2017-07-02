Buy Local Fair keeps Louisville weird

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Locals were taking advantage of the Sunday sunshine during the Buy Local Fair at Water Tower Park.

More than 180 local businesses set up their booths to sell goods including food and beer to arts and crafts.

Jennifer Ruvenstein, executive director of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, says events like this are important to the local economy.

“So the main thing about this fair is that it is all local and independent businesses. And when you spend money in these businesses more money stays circulating in the economy than when you spend it at a chain,” she said.

If you would like to sign up to be a member of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance or volunteer at one of their events, click here for more information.

