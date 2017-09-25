(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Several retired athletes living in Kentucky have their faces on bags of specialty coffee.

You can get a caffeine kick with coffee named after 2002 Kentucky Derby winner "War Emblem."

There's also Santa Anita Handicap winner, Game On Dude, First Down Dash, Foiled Again, and Rags to Riches to sip and enjoy.

They live at the horse retirement home called "Old Friends" in Georgetown, Ky.

Some of the proceeds benefit the Old Friends program and other animal-care facilities. The 12-ounce bags sell for about $14 per bag. Click here to purchase.

