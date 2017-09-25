WHAS
Close

Buy coffee and support "Old Friends," other animal-care facilities

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 5:27 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Several retired athletes living in Kentucky have their faces on bags of specialty coffee.

You can get a caffeine kick with coffee named after 2002 Kentucky Derby winner "War Emblem."

There's also Santa Anita Handicap winner, Game On Dude, First Down Dash, Foiled Again, and Rags to Riches to sip and enjoy.

They live at the horse retirement home called "Old Friends" in Georgetown, Ky.

Some of the proceeds benefit the Old Friends program and other animal-care facilities.  The 12-ounce bags sell for about $14 per bag. Click here to purchase. 

 

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories