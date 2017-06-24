Butchertown Grocery announces 7-day service, daily specials, family-style 5-course tasting menu

LOUISVILLE -- In its first year, Butchertown Grocery was named a Best New Restaurant by both Southern Living and USA Today. The bistro and its upstairs lounge, Lola, helmed by chef Bobby Benjamin, is expanding its schedule and menu.



The first change, beginning on June 26, is the transition to seven-day schedule. “We are now a true neighborhood bistro, open every day of the week. Some of our guests live here in Butchertown and consider us their second dining table or second living room.

“I’m excited to be able to serve our neighbors and guests seven days a week,” said chef Bobby Benjamin.

To support this seven-day schedule, Butchertown Grocery will add daily specials to its menu, offering familiar favorites for return guests with seasonal twists to keep the offerings fresh.

Monday: Pork Chop: curried sweet potato puree, apple-kohlrabi slaw, bourbon-basil gastrique

Tuesday: Rotisserie Duck: watermelon and turnip salad, mint, basil and 25-year balsamic

Wednesday: Bouillabaisse: stew with shrimp, trout, mussels, fingerling potatoes, fennel, tomato in a saffron broth

Thursday: Dry-Aged Burger: sweet onion marmalade, heirloom tomato, arugula, 12-year balsamic

Friday: Diver Scallops: Spring peas, strawberries, radishes, pickled black beans, calabrese chili, corn and roasted jalapeno puree

Saturday: Porchetta: with cabbage, celery, fennel slaw, apple, basil, crispy garlic root, farm egg yolk, red wine gastrique.

Sunday: Rotisserie Chicken: Bourbon-barrel smoked grits, broccoli slaw, preserved truffles



Also beginning June 26, Butchertown Grocery will begin to offer its first family-style tasting menu. This includes five courses and will change week to week to highlight produce in the height of season, new flavors and dishes along with chef favorites. The Butchertown Grocery tasting menu is $125 per person and includes wine pairings. The first tasting menu to be offered is attached.

Emboldened guests may choose to take a seat at the chef’s table, a cozy, communal kitchen-adjacent space where their tasting menu experience will be enhanced by additional chef’s selections and recommendations.

“When guests walk through our door we can offer them their favorites, which makes us an extension of their family kitchen. Or, we can surprise them with new flavors that we’re passionate about and new culinary experiences. In other words, guests choose their journey,” said chef Bobby Benjamin with a smile.

