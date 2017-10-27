Butchertown businesses excited about plans to build a new soccer stadium

A rendering of the proposed Louisville City FC soccer stadium

Louisville (WHAS) -- Today Louisville City FC's field of dreams is a space shared with the Louisville Bats at Slugger Field near downtown Louisville. But tomorrow, the soccer team's space is all their own. Metro Council voted to approve plans for a new professional soccer stadium in Butchertown.

"We're excited to bring a soccer stadium to the community and as a member of Butchertown we're excited for what that will bring to us as well,” Darci Stuhoman said.

Stuhoman is a tour guide at Copper & Kings in Butchertown. She said the distillery has been a major supporter of the plan since the beginning.

"We are excited for several reasons. First of all, it revitalizes abandoned industrial space between Butchertown and the waterfront and for 120,000 people a day. This is the face of Louisville,” Stuhoman explained.

The face of Louisville is currently dressed with old industrial buildings and a salvage yard but it will be the home of a professional soccer stadium.

"This was critical for us, not just having a stadium for us soccer supporters, but for the city. This is going to be great for Butchertown and the city as a whole,” The Coopers Fan Club Tom Farmer President said.

The neighborhood is already home to notable businesses and restaurants that draw steady crowds but the stadium would bring even more retail and housing space, in addition to at least one hotel.

"I'm sure it will grow exponentially after the soccer stadium is finished. We're really excited to see what will happen,” Stuhoman said.

The stadium has to be open and functioning by 2020 to keep the soccer team in Louisville. The hope is that construction will start by the end of summer next year.

