Business to raise money for family of children killed in Henryville crash

4-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Adalynn (Photo: Provided by family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with a local restaurant say they will help a family who lost two children in a fatal accident involving a train.

On July 11, Cluckers’ Jeffersonville, Indiana location will donate 10 percent of their sales to the Fouch family.

Five-year-old Adalynn Fouch and her four-year-old brother, Wyatt, were killed when the SUV they were traveling in collided with a train in Henryville, Indiana on June 28.

Erika Fouch, the children’s mother who was driving at the time of the crash, was transported from the scene to the hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition awaiting surgery.

Funeral arrangements for the children have not been announced at this time.

You can also make a donation to the family at any New Washington State Bank or by visiting a GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/adalynn-wyatt-memorial-fund

Cluckers is located on the river at 100 West Riverside Drive.

