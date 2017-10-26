Business owner devastated after Clarksville salvage yard burns in fire

A massive fire at a Clarksville car lot. (Courtesy: @WHAS11Sara on Twiter)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A southern Indiana business is working to put their business back together after a devastating fire. The man who owns the property has been working to grow this business for the last 25 years. Now he is desperate to learn what caused it to burn down.

The bright flames started burning around 6 a.m. in the dark morning sky.

The property owner first saw signs of fire on surveillance video from home and quickly called his friend who was staying nearby.

"I told him no, I didn't think it was, I didn't believe it was and then I heard a big boom noise and I looked out the window and said oh my god yes it is on fire," Dennis Money said.

Money dialed 9-1-1 and rushed toward the fire- watching it grow as he moved closer.

"At first it wasn't that bad and then by the time I got down to the bottom of the hill here, it was just engulfed in flames," Money said.

The heart of the business, which is located inside a barn, was completely caved in. Employees said they've seen small sparks before but nothing quite like this.

Seven agencies worked together to battle the blaze.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said, "You've got three, four stacked on top of each other... right next to each other. And there wasn't very many aisle ways we could get into so we used tower operations to fight this fire from the air down."

Fire officials still don't where or how the fire started but the devastating effects are already clear. Employees guess the business suffered about $300,000 in damage.



"Very heartbreaking. Very heartbreaking," Money said.

Because for these men its more than just a material loss, but the loss of memories made over decades.

Money said, "It’s just a total disaster."

